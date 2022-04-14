Sorcery Finance (SOR) Tokenomics

Sorcery Finance (SOR) Information

Sorcery ($SOR) is the native token of the Sorcery EcoSystem. Sorcery powers our revenue sharing and buyback ecosystem.

Sorcery is powered by two separate websites providing DeFi tools to traders worldwide.

Sorcery Finance provides DeFi data, charts and information on live token pairs and ICOs on 6 various networks and expanding. Track live pairs, new assets, ICOs, chat with other traders in our chatroom

Sorcery Swap aims to provide a borderless, frictionless and censorship resistant trading experience allowing users the freedom to transact and bank on their own terms on EVM compatible blockchain networks. Currently you can trade on the Ethereum, Avalanche, Binance and Polygon Networks.

Official Website:
https://www.sorcery.finance
Whitepaper:
https://sorcerycapital.gitbook.io/docs/advertising-listings

Sorcery Finance (SOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sorcery Finance (SOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 20.00M
$ 20.00M$ 20.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 63.96K
$ 63.96K$ 63.96K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01158019
$ 0.01158019$ 0.01158019
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00319802
$ 0.00319802$ 0.00319802

Sorcery Finance (SOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Sorcery Finance (SOR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SOR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SOR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SOR's tokenomics, explore SOR token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

