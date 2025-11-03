Soulbucks (SBX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00008998, 24H High $ 0.00012
All Time High $ 0.00791712
Lowest Price $ 0.000040
Price Change (1H) +0.01%
Price Change (1D) -18.17%
Price Change (7D) -10.01%

Soulbucks (SBX) real-time price is $0.00008999. Over the past 24 hours, SBX traded between a low of $ 0.00008998 and a high of $ 0.00012, showing active market volatility. SBX's all-time high price is $ 0.00791712, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000040.

In terms of short-term performance, SBX has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -18.17% over 24 hours, and -10.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Soulbucks (SBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.55K
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.99K
Circulation Supply 128.41M
Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Soulbucks is $ 11.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SBX is 128.41M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.99K.