Market Cap: $ 11.55K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 128.41M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 89.94K
All-Time High: $ 0.00791712
All-Time Low: $ 0.000040
Current Price: $ 0

Soulbound TV is a decentralized livestreaming and entertainment platform that integrates blockchain-based incentives for creators and viewers. Built on StreamFi and DeFi infrastructure, it allows users to earn Soulbucks (SBX) through tipping, in-stream engagement, and on-chain prediction participation. The platform supports livestreaming, community creation, gamified viewer interaction, and a tokenized XP system that tracks reputation and activity. Soulbound TV aims to give creators direct monetization tools and users meaningful on-chain engagement in a decentralized, creator-first ecosystem.
Official Website: https://soulbound.tv/

Soulbucks (SBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Soulbucks (SBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of SBX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SBX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

