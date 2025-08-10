What is Souni (SON)

SOUNI is a fantasy-style 3D MMORPG game, built on Binance Smart Chain. SOUNI creates a large open world that delivers vivid experiences, with the corresponding multi-levels for both beginners and profesional players. Players are able to build up their own clans, combine different characters to make their own strategies for adventure, explore the world, compete with a thousand worldwide online players and earn valuable rewards, immerse in the never-seen-before metaverse game while gaining profits. SOUNI offers attractive game play instead of just an NFTs collecting platform. Possesing thousands of game items, characters with their unique talents and skills, players can plunge in the fierce battlefield, occupy the islands, customized landscape, and enjoy the incredible rewards in $SON and NFTs. Welcome to the SOUNI metaverse world and let the journey begin!

Souni (SON) Resource Official Website

Souni (SON) Tokenomics

