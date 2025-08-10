Souni Price (SON)
Souni (SON) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SON price information.
During today, the price change of Souni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Souni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Souni to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Souni to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-90.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-97.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Souni: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.34%
+5.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SOUNI is a fantasy-style 3D MMORPG game, built on Binance Smart Chain. SOUNI creates a large open world that delivers vivid experiences, with the corresponding multi-levels for both beginners and profesional players. Players are able to build up their own clans, combine different characters to make their own strategies for adventure, explore the world, compete with a thousand worldwide online players and earn valuable rewards, immerse in the never-seen-before metaverse game while gaining profits. SOUNI offers attractive game play instead of just an NFTs collecting platform. Possesing thousands of game items, characters with their unique talents and skills, players can plunge in the fierce battlefield, occupy the islands, customized landscape, and enjoy the incredible rewards in $SON and NFTs. Welcome to the SOUNI metaverse world and let the journey begin!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Souni (SON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SON token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SON to VND
₫--
|1 SON to AUD
A$--
|1 SON to GBP
￡--
|1 SON to EUR
€--
|1 SON to USD
$--
|1 SON to MYR
RM--
|1 SON to TRY
₺--
|1 SON to JPY
¥--
|1 SON to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SON to RUB
₽--
|1 SON to INR
₹--
|1 SON to IDR
Rp--
|1 SON to KRW
₩--
|1 SON to PHP
₱--
|1 SON to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SON to BRL
R$--
|1 SON to CAD
C$--
|1 SON to BDT
৳--
|1 SON to NGN
₦--
|1 SON to UAH
₴--
|1 SON to VES
Bs--
|1 SON to CLP
$--
|1 SON to PKR
Rs--
|1 SON to KZT
₸--
|1 SON to THB
฿--
|1 SON to TWD
NT$--
|1 SON to AED
د.إ--
|1 SON to CHF
Fr--
|1 SON to HKD
HK$--
|1 SON to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SON to MXN
$--
|1 SON to PLN
zł--
|1 SON to RON
лв--
|1 SON to SEK
kr--
|1 SON to BGN
лв--
|1 SON to HUF
Ft--
|1 SON to CZK
Kč--
|1 SON to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SON to ILS
₪--