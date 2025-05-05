SpaceXpanse Price (ROD)
The live price of SpaceXpanse (ROD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ROD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SpaceXpanse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 249.24 USD
- SpaceXpanse price change within the day is -17.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ROD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ROD price information.
During today, the price change of SpaceXpanse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SpaceXpanse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SpaceXpanse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SpaceXpanse to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-17.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+60.32%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+41.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SpaceXpanse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.26%
-17.02%
-19.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
✅SpaceXpanse Multiverse is a top-notch project that merges blockchain and AI to create a trustless GameFi platform. This platform, designed for immersive user experience and decentralized applications, provides a space where users can interact and engage without limits. ✅Key to the platform is the ROD blockchain, which powers transactions and storage for its native utility coin - ROD, tokens, NFTs, and a name-value database. The platform also features decentralized DNS for secure domain resolution and digital IDs for trustless user authentication. ✅The Multiverse platform offers atomic trading for asset exchange and a Play-and-Earn model, allowing users to earn rewards while using applications. Development tools like SpeX Library and Democrit facilitate seamless integration with third-party applications, while the DappEngine simplifies the creation of decentralized apps. ✅The Metaverse Simulator is a tool for testing virtual environments, while Metalog will be its inner decentralized social network. The AI-powered chatbot - D.A.R.M.A., will welcome and assist the users in every possible way. There will be Startup Hub that will support projects and initiatives by third parties. ✅Our team of devoted professionals with expertise in different fields follows a structured roadmap, with stages focused on laying the foundation, scaling up, and community engagement. ✅The platform operates under the MIT license, promoting collaboration and innovation by granting developers freedom to modify and distribute their software. Also, it ensures transparency through a registered NGO, allowing community members to track expenses and contribute to development through donations. ✅This is a long-term project that is based on real development and not on mere speculation. The people behind it have the vision, the energy, the knowledge, and the agenda to become major players in the field, so trusting SpaceXpanse Multiverse in this early stage is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ROD to VND
₫--
|1 ROD to AUD
A$--
|1 ROD to GBP
￡--
|1 ROD to EUR
€--
|1 ROD to USD
$--
|1 ROD to MYR
RM--
|1 ROD to TRY
₺--
|1 ROD to JPY
¥--
|1 ROD to RUB
₽--
|1 ROD to INR
₹--
|1 ROD to IDR
Rp--
|1 ROD to KRW
₩--
|1 ROD to PHP
₱--
|1 ROD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ROD to BRL
R$--
|1 ROD to CAD
C$--
|1 ROD to BDT
৳--
|1 ROD to NGN
₦--
|1 ROD to UAH
₴--
|1 ROD to VES
Bs--
|1 ROD to PKR
Rs--
|1 ROD to KZT
₸--
|1 ROD to THB
฿--
|1 ROD to TWD
NT$--
|1 ROD to AED
د.إ--
|1 ROD to CHF
Fr--
|1 ROD to HKD
HK$--
|1 ROD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ROD to MXN
$--