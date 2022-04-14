SpaceY 2025 (SPAY) Information

SpaceY 2025 is the world's first 'play-to-earn' blockchain-based triple-A tower defense game with NFTs. The 3D sandbox game offers an open and rich gameplay experience as well as numerous opportunities for players to earn money while playing. It is developed by the Blockfish team and its story is about building and defending a human settlement on Mars.Players can trade NFT-based Martian goods - such as land, buildings, towers and ores - with other players or sell them to them in the SpaceY 2025 marketplace. As the game progresses, they can not only help make humans a multiplanetary species, but also contribute to space exploration and unravel the mysteries of our universe.