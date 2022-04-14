SpiralDAO Coil (COIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SpiralDAO Coil (COIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SpiralDAO Coil (COIL) Information Spiral DAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) dedicated to acquiring the most relevant and important DeFi governance tokens within a single community-controlled DAO Treasury. Similarly to yield aggregators (such as Yearn, Beefy, and Harvest), Spiral DAO aggregates liquidity, but instead of continuously selling reward tokens from third-party protocols, Spiral DAO redirects and secures them within the DAO, thus reducing the selling pressure and circulating supply of tokens of the protocols it supports. Spiral DAO distributes native COIL reward tokens to its users, providing an additional yield boost and incentive for Liquidity Providers (LPs) to pool their liquidity and contribute their yield within the Spiral DAO treasury. Official Website: https://spiral.farm/ Whitepaper: https://docs.spiral.farm/

SpiralDAO Coil (COIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpiralDAO Coil (COIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 18.49M $ 18.49M $ 18.49M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.41M $ 7.41M $ 7.41M All-Time High: $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ 3.09 All-Time Low: $ 0.363939 $ 0.363939 $ 0.363939 Current Price: $ 0.400549 $ 0.400549 $ 0.400549 Learn more about SpiralDAO Coil (COIL) price

SpiralDAO Coil (COIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SpiralDAO Coil (COIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COIL's tokenomics, explore COIL token's live price!

