Splash Token (SPLASH) Tokenomics

Splash Token (SPLASH) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Splash Token (SPLASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Splash Token (SPLASH) Information

$SPLASH is a tap-to-earn gaming token on TON (The Open Network), developed by P00LS Games, a Web3 gaming publisher on Telegram. It is designed to reward players for in-game engagement, referrals, and ecosystem participation. Players earn $SPLASH through gameplay and can stake their tokens for additional rewards, increasing their airdrop multipliers and potential future earnings.

The token is distributed through a structured airdrop system spanning four phases over six months, with staking and liquidity incentives driving long-term value. $SPLASH also integrates farming on STON.fi, allowing users to provide liquidity and earn rewards. As the primary token for casual gaming within P00LS Games, it will serve as a foundational asset for future gaming tokens and reward mechanisms.

$SPLASH is tradable on decentralized and centralized exchanges (as of 3/7), with STON.fi and MEXC being the first official trading venues. The project emphasizes fair distribution, transparency, and sustainable token utility within the broader P00LS Games ecosystem.

Official Website:
https://p00ls.games/
Whitepaper:
https://p00ls.notion.site/SPLASH-Whitepaper-1adcf604d5ce80548c9bd581d4ff694b

Splash Token (SPLASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Splash Token (SPLASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 529.22K
$ 529.22K$ 529.22K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 925.00M
$ 925.00M$ 925.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 572.13K
$ 572.13K$ 572.13K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0063972
$ 0.0063972$ 0.0063972
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00057213
$ 0.00057213$ 0.00057213

Splash Token (SPLASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Splash Token (SPLASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SPLASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SPLASH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SPLASH's tokenomics, explore SPLASH token's live price!

SPLASH Price Prediction

Want to know where SPLASH might be heading? Our SPLASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.