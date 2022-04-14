Splash Token (SPLASH) Tokenomics
Splash Token (SPLASH) Information
$SPLASH is a tap-to-earn gaming token on TON (The Open Network), developed by P00LS Games, a Web3 gaming publisher on Telegram. It is designed to reward players for in-game engagement, referrals, and ecosystem participation. Players earn $SPLASH through gameplay and can stake their tokens for additional rewards, increasing their airdrop multipliers and potential future earnings.
The token is distributed through a structured airdrop system spanning four phases over six months, with staking and liquidity incentives driving long-term value. $SPLASH also integrates farming on STON.fi, allowing users to provide liquidity and earn rewards. As the primary token for casual gaming within P00LS Games, it will serve as a foundational asset for future gaming tokens and reward mechanisms.
$SPLASH is tradable on decentralized and centralized exchanges (as of 3/7), with STON.fi and MEXC being the first official trading venues. The project emphasizes fair distribution, transparency, and sustainable token utility within the broader P00LS Games ecosystem.
Splash Token (SPLASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Splash Token (SPLASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Splash Token (SPLASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Splash Token (SPLASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPLASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPLASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SPLASH's tokenomics, explore SPLASH token's live price!
SPLASH Price Prediction
Want to know where SPLASH might be heading? Our SPLASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.