Staika Price (STIK)
The live price of Staika (STIK) today is 1.15 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staika Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staika price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Staika to USD was $ +0.00349227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staika to USD was $ -0.5760154500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staika to USD was $ -0.8986968250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staika to USD was $ -3.421639424820278.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00349227
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.5760154500
|-50.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.8986968250
|-78.14%
|90 Days
|$ -3.421639424820278
|-74.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staika: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
+0.31%
+24.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Staika token is the governance token of the Staika project and the ticker is marked as STIK. STIK can be obtained by purchasing from a designated exchange or by swapping from a DEX(decentralized exchange) or Staika Wallet. The use cases of the Staika are as follows: - Means to receive benefits and rewards within the Staika platform - Payment methods avaiable within the various services provided by the Staika platform - Exchange (swap) means for other altcoins - Payment and exchange methods(swap) for Staika-based Altcoin
