Stake DAO CRV Price (SDCRV)
The live price of Stake DAO CRV (SDCRV) today is 0.474983 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SDCRV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stake DAO CRV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.17K USD
- Stake DAO CRV price change within the day is +0.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SDCRV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Stake DAO CRV to USD was $ +0.00393702.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stake DAO CRV to USD was $ +0.1629922688.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stake DAO CRV to USD was $ +0.1624700725.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stake DAO CRV to USD was $ +0.1398652248628817.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00393702
|+0.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1629922688
|+34.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1624700725
|+34.21%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1398652248628817
|+41.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stake DAO CRV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.87%
+0.84%
+7.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stake DAO created a liquid locker for the CRV token, the governance token of Curve, called sdCRV. As sdCRV is a liquid form of veCRV, users have the possibility to deposit and stake directly on Stake DAO or buy on the secondary market, using the sdCRV/CRV pool. TL;DR: Liquid Lockers unlock the following from lockable tokens: Maximised yield Exit liquidity (convert back to underlying governance token) Governance power (no vote-lock) Bribing (sell your votes) Cross-chain accessibility (to come) Boost your voting power (using veSDT) What are Liquid Lockers ? Stake DAO Liquid Lockers allow DeFi users to unlock power from lockable tokens (e.g. ANGLE, FXS, CRV) without having to compromise on yield, voting power, or liquidity. With Stake DAO Liquid Lockers, anyone that supplies assets receives the maximum yield boost while retaining full voting rights and benefits of their token's native protocol, as well as the ability to boost voting rights, on-sell them, and exit their position back to the underlying token.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
