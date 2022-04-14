Stake DAO CRV (SDCRV) Tokenomics
Stake DAO created a liquid locker for the CRV token, the governance token of Curve, called sdCRV. As sdCRV is a liquid form of veCRV, users have the possibility to deposit and stake directly on Stake DAO or buy on the secondary market, using the sdCRV/CRV pool.
TL;DR: Liquid Lockers unlock the following from lockable tokens: Maximised yield Exit liquidity (convert back to underlying governance token) Governance power (no vote-lock) Bribing (sell your votes) Cross-chain accessibility (to come) Boost your voting power (using veSDT)
What are Liquid Lockers ? Stake DAO Liquid Lockers allow DeFi users to unlock power from lockable tokens (e.g. ANGLE, FXS, CRV) without having to compromise on yield, voting power, or liquidity. With Stake DAO Liquid Lockers, anyone that supplies assets receives the maximum yield boost while retaining full voting rights and benefits of their token's native protocol, as well as the ability to boost voting rights, on-sell them, and exit their position back to the underlying token.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SDCRV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SDCRV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
