Staked BIFI Price (MOOBIFI)
The live price of Staked BIFI (MOOBIFI) today is 201.07 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MOOBIFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked BIFI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staked BIFI price change within the day is -1.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Staked BIFI to USD was $ -3.1702941669222.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked BIFI to USD was $ +16.1612425340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked BIFI to USD was $ -30.9750345700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked BIFI to USD was $ -55.5502208362296.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -3.1702941669222
|-1.55%
|30 Days
|$ +16.1612425340
|+8.04%
|60 Days
|$ -30.9750345700
|-15.40%
|90 Days
|$ -55.5502208362296
|-21.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked BIFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
-1.55%
-5.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
mooBIFI is the interest bearing version of the BIFI token. It accrues value through the BIFI Maxi vault, which trades protocol revenue (in the form of ETH), for more BIFI.
