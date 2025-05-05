Staked KCS Price (SKCS)
The live price of Staked KCS (SKCS) today is 11.85 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SKCS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked KCS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.10 USD
- Staked KCS price change within the day is -0.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ -0.05118008782562.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ +0.5347822050.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ -0.9123113550.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ -1.977930691197805.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.05118008782562
|-0.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.5347822050
|+4.51%
|60 Days
|$ -0.9123113550
|-7.69%
|90 Days
|$ -1.977930691197805
|-14.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked KCS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.43%
+1.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sKCS.io is a liquidity staking protocol for KCS on KCC. Users can stake KCS into sKCS.io and receive sKCS. sKCS can be used to participate in other DeFi products to obtain higher returns or unstake back to KCS at any time.
