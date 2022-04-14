Staked LINK (STLINK) Tokenomics
Staked LINK (STLINK) Information
stake.link is the first of its kind delegated liquid staking protocol for the industry standard decentralized oracle network, Chainlink. It allows users to earn rewards by increasing the security guarantees and user assurances of oracle services by backing them with staked LINK tokens. The protocol is powered by the SDL token, which also governs the platform, ensuring decentralized decision-making and fairness. The protocol also enables DeFi interoperability through stLINK, a liquid staking receipt token. This allows anyone to easily participate in the staking process by providing LINK collateral, while receiving a share of the rewards generated by the most reliable and performant Chainlink node operators. With stake.link, users can participate in the security and reliability of the Chainlink network, while earning rewards for their contributions.
Staked LINK (STLINK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staked LINK (STLINK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Staked LINK (STLINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Staked LINK (STLINK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STLINK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STLINK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
