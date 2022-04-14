Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV) Information yCRV is Yearn Finance's new and improved veCRV wrapper system designed to tokenize Yearn's veCRV position which passes all revenue and benefits along to users. This system is composed of a base-token called yCRV which a user can deposit into any one of three activated positons to earn yield or voting power: st-yCRV, lp-yCRV, and vl-yCRV. st-yCRV yVault receives admin fees and bribes from locked CRV. lp-yCRV yVault converts yCRV into CRV/yCRV LP tokens and uses them to farm CRV emissions and trading fees. vl-yCRV yVault is for voting power on Curve.fi gauge weights. Official Website: https://yearn.finance/

Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.45M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.15M All-Time High: $ 2.45 All-Time Low: $ 0.31569 Current Price: $ 1.96

Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ST-YCRV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ST-YCRV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

ST-YCRV Price Prediction Want to know where ST-YCRV might be heading? Our ST-YCRV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

