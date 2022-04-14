StakeQuest Legends (SQL) Tokenomics
StakeQuest is a next-gen gaming platform that fuses play-to-earn mechanics, NFTs, and immersive gameplay into one powerful ecosystem. Stake, play, and earn rewards while embarking on legendary quests in a decentralized universe built for gamers, by gamers. Introduction to StakeQuest Legends, a fantasy blockchain universe where players battle, stake, and earn in a cross-chain play-to-earn ecosystem. Welcome to StakeQuest Legends, a dynamic Web3 play-to-earn ecosystem where strategy meets sustainability. Players step into a rich fantasy universe filled with mythical creatures, competitive battles, and decentralized staking opportunities — all powered by the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and the native token $SQL. StakeQuest Legends merges real ownership, cross-chain utility, and player-driven governance into a unified experience. Whether you’re battling bosses, staking your holdings, or minting new characters, everything in the game contributes to a fair, transparent, and player-first economy.
Understanding the tokenomics of StakeQuest Legends (SQL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SQL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SQL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
