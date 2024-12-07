Starkman (STAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Starkman (STAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Starkman (STAM) Information Coin Stam (meme token), project Starkman. The coin was released on the decentralized exchange Ecubo, with a total supply of 10,000,000,000,000 coins on the Starknet network (L2 Ethereum).

Official website of the project: stamtoken.com

The project was created by an open team on December 7, 2024.

Project goal: To build a strong community, increase capital, and preserve the planet for future generations. Official Website: https://www.stamtoken.com Buy STAM Now!

Starkman (STAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Starkman (STAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 209.62K $ 209.62K $ 209.62K Total Supply: $ 10.00T $ 10.00T $ 10.00T Circulating Supply: $ 10.00T $ 10.00T $ 10.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 209.62K $ 209.62K $ 209.62K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Starkman (STAM) price

Starkman (STAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Starkman (STAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STAM's tokenomics, explore STAM token's live price!

