StealthAI enables users to securely create and manage multiple digital identities seamlessly, in seconds. StealthAI addresses the growing demand for privacy tools by automating the complexity associated with managing digital anonymity. In an era where privacy is paramount, the digital landscape is crowded with encrypted communication tools like Signal, Telegram, WhatsApp, and ProtonMail. While StealthAI competes in offering encrypted messaging, emailing, and calling, it stands out by providing a full suite of encrypted services within a single, user-friendly app.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STEALTH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STEALTH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.