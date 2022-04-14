steep jubs (OPPLE) Tokenomics
steep jubs (OPPLE) Information
"Steep Jubs Club (Ticker: $OPPLE) is a tongue-in-cheek parody coin inspired by the legendary Steve Jobs and his iconic brainchild, Apple. Embracing the spirit of innovation and disruption, Steep Jubs Club offers a humorous take on meme coin culture while delivering a unique investment opportunity. With a limited token supply, LP burning, and a commitment to keeping the community engaged through exclusive content, Steep Jubs Club aims to stand out in the crowded cryptocurrency landscape.
Disclaimer: Steep Jubs Club is designed for entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Participation in this project entails inherent risks, and users are encouraged to conduct their own research before investing."
steep jubs (OPPLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPPLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPPLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.