Stickbug is a fun an innovative token built on the Hedera network offering investors a novel approach to digital asset investment. Stickbug - initially - is a Hedera-based token that prioritizes creating a fun decentralized playground for Hedera enthusiasts. With a renounced contract, a maximum supply of 10,000,000 tokens, zero tax on buys and sells, fun utility NFTs and a liquidity pool paired with some of the strongest tokens on Hedera, Stickbug aims to revolutionize the enjoyment of trading on Hedera. Now on Solana and Base network Stickbug continues to expand into the cryptosphere.
It’s not just another memetoken riding the waves of hype. Stickbug is about building a lasting community, focused on real connections, long-term vision, and creating something meaningful. While other tokens pump and dump, Stickbug is driven by purpose—putting the people before profits, emphasizing legacy over short-lived gains. It’s a movement for those who want to be part of something that stands the test of time.
Understanding the tokenomics of stickbug (STICKBUG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STICKBUG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STICKBUG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.