STIMA Price (STIMA)
The live price of STIMA (STIMA) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.19M USD. STIMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STIMA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- STIMA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 3.19M USD
Get real-time price updates of the STIMA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STIMA price information.
During today, the price change of STIMA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STIMA to USD was $ -0.0038579000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STIMA to USD was $ +0.0013319000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STIMA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0038579000
|-0.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0013319000
|+0.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of STIMA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STIMA is the first cryptocurrency based on a value standard, a cross-property sharing concept that will revolutionize how we own, transact and monetize real-world assets of value. Anything, from artwork and jewelry to rare wines and spirits, luxury watches and collectible vehicles, can be staked and converted into STIMA tokens. More specifically STIMA is a utility token, that through a cryptographic system correlates its native crypto currency to the value of physical assets. Ultimately this token allows for an economic exchange that goes beyond conventional rules surrounding transactional elements related to a given asset. In particular, a person holding an asset with a proven intrinsic value determined by objective valuation metrics can unburden the asset sale process by receiving STIMA. In turn, STIMA as an ecosystem will allow its wider investor base to tap into a pool of historically appreciating assets, with fractional ownership guaranteeing diversification to all token holders. These assets have all been minted by owners prior to the listing date on crypto exchanges, optimizing their asset’s value and allowing them, should they choose to, unlock their tokens by handing staked property into a STIMA accredited vault. They will then be free to exchange the tokens into fiat or other crypto currencies, sell privately or finally convert STIMA into any other real world asset on our platform.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STIMA to VND
₫26,315
|1 STIMA to AUD
A$1.55
|1 STIMA to GBP
￡0.75
|1 STIMA to EUR
€0.88
|1 STIMA to USD
$1
|1 STIMA to MYR
RM4.27
|1 STIMA to TRY
₺38.46
|1 STIMA to JPY
¥144.82
|1 STIMA to RUB
₽82.93
|1 STIMA to INR
₹84.52
|1 STIMA to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 STIMA to KRW
₩1,400.56
|1 STIMA to PHP
₱55.5
|1 STIMA to EGP
￡E.50.73
|1 STIMA to BRL
R$5.65
|1 STIMA to CAD
C$1.38
|1 STIMA to BDT
৳121.9
|1 STIMA to NGN
₦1,607.71
|1 STIMA to UAH
₴41.6
|1 STIMA to VES
Bs88
|1 STIMA to PKR
Rs281.92
|1 STIMA to KZT
₸517.86
|1 STIMA to THB
฿33.1
|1 STIMA to TWD
NT$30.71
|1 STIMA to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 STIMA to CHF
Fr0.82
|1 STIMA to HKD
HK$7.75
|1 STIMA to MAD
.د.م9.26
|1 STIMA to MXN
$19.58