What is Stoopid Cats (STOCAT)

Stoopid Cats is a character IP and game-driven Web3 project focused on bridging traditional (Web2) entertainment and blockchain (Web3) utility through a unified ecosystem. Launched in April 2024 by a team of game developers, artists, and strategists, the project is preparing for its token launch on centralized exchanges in May 2025. At the heart of Stoopid Cats is a cultural and emotional message: “Be Stoopid: see the little joy in life.” This motto encourages a shift in perspective, reminding people to embrace simple, positive moments rather than overthinking and stress. It serves as both a branding foundation and a guiding philosophy for the project’s content and community. The Stoopid Cats ecosystem includes ongoing development of play-to-earn (P2E) and hyper-casual mobile games, built to engage both traditional and Web3-native gamers. These titles integrate optional blockchain features without compromising accessibility, allowing the brand to reach wider audiences while offering deeper utility to NFT and token holders. In addition to gaming, the project is building a character-driven IP business supported by real-world revenue sources such as merchandise and licensing partnerships. Physical products are designed to extend the brand beyond digital spaces, reinforcing long-term value and recognition. The project features three NFT collections, each contributing more than just access or rewards. These NFTs serve as keys to an evolving ecosystem - offering DAO-based voting rights, participation in exclusive campaigns, and future utilities within the broader platform. $STOCAT is the native token of the ecosystem. It will be used across staking, in-game purchases, and future merchant integrations. A dedicated staking protocol is under development, enabling NFT holders to receive quarterly token rewards tied to net income generated from games, merchandise, and partnerships. Additionally, Stoopid Cats is developing a unique NFT-based lending platform, which will tie into a planned $STOCAT-powered online casino - combining gamification, utility, and financial features under a single cohesive environment. Rather than approaching the project as a short-term Web3 launch, Stoopid Cats is structured for synergetic, sustainable growth. The team is focused on long-term execution across gaming, character IP, merchandise, and blockchain integrations, while embedding the "Be Stoopid" philosophy as a relatable lifestyle message for a global audience. With an expanding roadmap, community-centered tokenomics, and scalable IP potential, Stoopid Cats presents a multi-layered ecosystem blending the Be Stoopid movement, interactive products, and practical utility - designed for both cultural relevance and long-term value creation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Resource Official Website

Stoopid Cats Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Stoopid Cats.

Check the Stoopid Cats price prediction now!

STOCAT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STOCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) How much is Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) worth today? The live STOCAT price in USD is 0.00066701 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current STOCAT to USD price? $ 0.00066701 . Check out The current price of STOCAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Stoopid Cats? The market cap for STOCAT is $ 485.72K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of STOCAT? The circulating supply of STOCAT is 729.30M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STOCAT? STOCAT achieved an ATH price of 0.00152819 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STOCAT? STOCAT saw an ATL price of 0.00044864 USD . What is the trading volume of STOCAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STOCAT is -- USD . Will STOCAT go higher this year? STOCAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STOCAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Stoopid Cats (STOCAT) Important Industry Updates