StorageChain Price (WSTOR)
The live price of StorageChain (WSTOR) today is 0.00118573 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WSTOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StorageChain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- StorageChain price change within the day is -4.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the WSTOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WSTOR price information.
During today, the price change of StorageChain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StorageChain to USD was $ +0.0001869367.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StorageChain to USD was $ +0.0007227729.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StorageChain to USD was $ +0.0005168382338661817.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001869367
|+15.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007227729
|+60.96%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005168382338661817
|+77.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of StorageChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-4.28%
-12.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StorageChain, based in Los Angeles, CA, was founded in November 2022 to provide next-generation decentralized storage and file sharing solutions. Our mission is to revolutionize the web2 cloud data storage industry by leveraging innovative web3 technologies that ensure data security, privacy, file upload speed, and accessibility. The first 150GB of storage space is provided free to the user. At StorageChain, we understand the importance of decentralized storage in an environment of massive global data breaches. To enhance the capabilities of our storage solutions, we have integrated the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) into our product ecosystem. IPFS is a distributed file system that allows for an ultra secure, peer-to-peer storage and retrieval of data. By leveraging IPFS, we provide our customers with a robust data storage infrastructure that ensures file upload speed, data integrity, availability, and security. The cost of the service is about 75% less than web2 cloud storage solutions. The StorageChain technology is built on the Substrate framework, which provides a flexible and scalable foundation for blockchain development. Our native chain utilizes the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling compatibility with Ethereum-based blockchain and smart contract features. This compatibility empowers our users to leverage the full potential of standardized Ethereum functionalities, including the creation of wrapped coins (ERC-20) and the minting of non-fungible tokens (ERC-721). Our storage node network, consisting of several thousand storage/validator nodes, forms the backbone of our decentralized storage ecosystem. Through the utilization of a Proof of Stake (POS) consensus mechanism, we ensure the efficient and secure operation of our network while promoting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Project participants can earn STOR coins by providing storage and bandwidth services hosted on their own local or virtual machines.
|1 WSTOR to VND
₫30.40330293
|1 WSTOR to AUD
A$0.0018141669
|1 WSTOR to GBP
￡0.0008655829
|1 WSTOR to EUR
€0.0010315851
|1 WSTOR to USD
$0.00118573
|1 WSTOR to MYR
RM0.0050156379
|1 WSTOR to TRY
₺0.0461011824
|1 WSTOR to JPY
¥0.1690258115
|1 WSTOR to RUB
₽0.0942299631
|1 WSTOR to INR
₹0.1008700511
|1 WSTOR to IDR
Rp19.1246747419
|1 WSTOR to KRW
₩1.6198494676
|1 WSTOR to PHP
₱0.0656182982
|1 WSTOR to EGP
￡E.0.0591442124
|1 WSTOR to BRL
R$0.0066875172
|1 WSTOR to CAD
C$0.0016244501
|1 WSTOR to BDT
৳0.1444693432
|1 WSTOR to NGN
₦1.8850972686
|1 WSTOR to UAH
₴0.0492315096
|1 WSTOR to VES
Bs0.11145862
|1 WSTOR to PKR
Rs0.3342810016
|1 WSTOR to KZT
₸0.606500895
|1 WSTOR to THB
฿0.0387022272
|1 WSTOR to TWD
NT$0.0355363281
|1 WSTOR to AED
د.إ0.0043516291
|1 WSTOR to CHF
Fr0.0009722986
|1 WSTOR to HKD
HK$0.0092842659
|1 WSTOR to MAD
.د.م0.0108968587
|1 WSTOR to MXN
$0.0228134452