StorX Price (SRX)
The live price of StorX (SRX) today is 0.060154 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.24M USD. SRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StorX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- StorX price change within the day is -0.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 502.74M USD
During today, the price change of StorX to USD was $ -0.00027901939573671.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StorX to USD was $ +0.0014584277.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StorX to USD was $ +0.0091280867.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StorX to USD was $ -0.01713496886466637.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00027901939573671
|-0.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014584277
|+2.42%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0091280867
|+15.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01713496886466637
|-22.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of StorX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-0.46%
-2.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StorX helps you securely encrypt, fragment and then distribute important data across multiple hosting nodes spread worldwide. StorX provides a democratic marketplace for hosting data, replacing the centralized intermediaries with a decentralized blockchain network. Exercise complete control and grant access over your data sets without any centralized intermediary.
