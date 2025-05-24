STREETH is making iconic Street Art masterworks monetizable, tradable, collectable and eternal on the Ethereum Blockchain. Backed by Shima Capital, Damo Labs, Metaverse Capital, GDA Capital, CGF, Proxy Ventures, Null Capital, Criterion VC, MVST, Maven Capital, 316VC and numerous crypto founders, STREETH has a team of eight with 50+ years of combined experience, an Advisory Board of 9 industry leaders renowned globally and seasoned partners. STREETH is offering iconic graffiti from globally acclaimed artists for sale at auction and for minting. A VR/AR Museum built on the Metaverse will allow fans to access and visit Street Art in virtual reality. A Spray-To-Earn videogame allows users to compete in a live painting challenges with prizes and rewards. A limited-edition Streetwear merch drop will be available for token and NFTs holders only. A staking platform will allow users to passively generate a yield. A 3D avatars collection representing our values on the Metaverse and a fully owned Marketplace with live auctions and bidding complete our infrastructure.

