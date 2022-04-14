Sui RWA (SUIRWA) Tokenomics
Sui RWA (SUIRWA) Information
Sui RWA is centered on an AI-powered investment ecosystem built on the Sui blockchain. Its core product is a suite of AI agents designed to analyze and trade tokenized real-world assets (e.g., real estate, equities, commodities). Users can select and customize these agents based on individual risk profiles and goals. Sui RWA will release an AI Agent platform that supports tokenized investments into RWA assets.
Sui RWA (SUIRWA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sui RWA (SUIRWA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Sui RWA (SUIRWA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Sui RWA (SUIRWA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUIRWA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUIRWA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SUIRWA's tokenomics, explore SUIRWA token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.