SUIDeFAI by SuiAI Price (SUID)
The live price of SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.50K USD. SUID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SUIDeFAI by SuiAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SUIDeFAI by SuiAI price change within the day is -18.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUID to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUID price information.
During today, the price change of SUIDeFAI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUIDeFAI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUIDeFAI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUIDeFAI by SuiAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-18.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+38.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SUIDeFAI by SuiAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-18.96%
-44.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SUIDeFAI integrates DeFi and AI to form an AI-Powered DAO driven by crowd intelligence. Built on the SUI blockchain, it redefines decision-making in DeFi using advanced AI algorithms within a decentralized framework. Leveraging SUIs scalability, speed, and low costs, SUIDeFAI introduces a new standard for DeFi. Core Modules of the SUIDeFAI platform: - AI-Powered Governance: Machine learning models for real-time decision optimization. - DeFi Optimization: Reinforcement learning to maximize yield. - Crowd Intelligence Aggregation: NLP for sentiment analysis and consensus predictions.
