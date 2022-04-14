SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID) Information SUIDeFAI integrates DeFi and AI to form an AI-Powered DAO driven by crowd intelligence. Built on the SUI blockchain, it redefines decision-making in DeFi using advanced AI algorithms within a decentralized framework. Leveraging SUIs scalability, speed, and low costs, SUIDeFAI introduces a new standard for DeFi. Core Modules of the SUIDeFAI platform: AI-Powered Governance: Machine learning models for real-time decision optimization.

DeFi Optimization: Reinforcement learning to maximize yield.

Crowd Intelligence Aggregation: NLP for sentiment analysis and consensus predictions. Official Website: https://suidef.ai Whitepaper: https://www.suidef.ai/assets/SUIDeFAI_Complete_Document.pdf Buy SUID Now!

SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.29K $ 33.29K $ 33.29K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.29K $ 33.29K $ 33.29K All-Time High: $ 0.00174686 $ 0.00174686 $ 0.00174686 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID) price

SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUIDeFAI by SuiAI (SUID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUID's tokenomics, explore SUID token's live price!

SUID Price Prediction Want to know where SUID might be heading? Our SUID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SUID token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!