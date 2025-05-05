SuiStarFish Price (SSF)
The live price of SuiStarFish (SSF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.73K USD. SSF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SuiStarFish Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SuiStarFish price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of SuiStarFish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SuiStarFish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SuiStarFish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SuiStarFish to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+33.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+13.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SuiStarFish: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.00%
-23.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SuiStarFish, a meme coin poised to make waves in the cryptocurrency realm, is more than just a digital asset. It's a vibrant community united by a shared love for the blockchain and a desire to inject a dose of fun and camaraderie into the often-serious world of crypto. Imagine a starfish, adrift in the vast ocean, its tiny body dwarfed by the towering sharks and whales. Yet, despite its small size, the starfish perseveres, navigating the treacherous currents with grace and resilience. This is the spirit of SuiStarFish: a small but mighty community that refuses to be intimidated by the larger players in the crypto market. SuiStarFish's mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive space for crypto enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes into the world of digital assets, there's a place for you in the SuiStarFish community. Together, we'll explore the seven oceans of the blockchain, from the depths of decentralized finance to the heights of non-fungible tokens. One of the key features of SuiStarFish is its commitment to community-driven development. The roadmap for the project is shaped by the input and ideas of its members, ensuring that the coin's growth aligns with the desires and needs of its supporters. This democratic approach fosters a sense of ownership and empowers the community to play an active role in the project's success. Beyond its community-centric focus, SuiStarFish also boasts a strong emphasis on fun and entertainment. The project's playful branding and engaging social media presence create a lighthearted and enjoyable atmosphere for participants. From meme contests to giveaways, there's always something exciting happening in the SuiStarFish community. As the starfish navigates the ocean, it encounters various challenges and obstacles. Similarly, SuiStarFish will face its share of hurdles as it grows and evolves. However, just as the starfish perseveres through adversity, the SuiStarFish community is determined to overcome any obstacles that may arise. SuiStarFish is more than just a meme coin; it's a movement that aims to bring joy, community, and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Join us on this exciting adventure as we explore the seven oceans of the blockchain together. Let's prove that even the smallest creatures can make a big splash!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
