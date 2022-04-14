SUNBEANS (BEANS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUNBEANS (BEANS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUNBEANS (BEANS) Information SUNBEANS is a meme project launched by a company that runs clubs and galleries that supports the field of digital art, including cultural and artistic creation, exhibition of works, and transactions. Official Website: https://beanstrx.meme/ Whitepaper: https://the-hype-lab.gitbook.io/sunbeans Buy BEANS Now!

SUNBEANS (BEANS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 888.89B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.78K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

SUNBEANS (BEANS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUNBEANS (BEANS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEANS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEANS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEANS's tokenomics, explore BEANS token's live price!

