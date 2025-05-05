Sunny Aggregator Price (SUNNY)
The live price of Sunny Aggregator (SUNNY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SUNNY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sunny Aggregator Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.11K USD
- Sunny Aggregator price change within the day is +0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sunny Aggregator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sunny Aggregator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sunny Aggregator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sunny Aggregator to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sunny Aggregator: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+0.10%
+16.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sunny is a composable DeFi yield aggregator powered by Solana. The Sunny Protocol is designed with composability as a core feature, enabling other applications and protocols to easily build on top of it. One such composability mechanism is Sunny’s agTokens. The concept is similar to Yearn Finance’s yTokens. When a user deposits money into a Sunny pool, they receive agTokens that represent a pro-rata share of that pool which will grow over time. The Sunny Aggregator protocol is a decentralized protocol governed by the Sunny DAO. The Sunny Governance Token (“SUNNY”) will be used to make decisions about the future of the protocol. The Sunny Aggregator protocol is owned and governed by the DAO; the community decides what to do with the Sunny DAO money in a democratized way.
