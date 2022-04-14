SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD) Tokenomics
SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD) Information
What is the project about?
Silkroad but with more gas and less tax!
What makes your project unique? SILKROAD is a decentralized meme coin powered by its community of likeminded crypto enthuisients, and spear-headed by crypto OG's.
History of your project. Silkroad was born from the culmination of decentralized digital currencies, cyber security, video games, and memes.
What’s next for your project? Silkroad is aiming for 1.2 Billion Marketcap in the long term and to permanently overtake other certain top meme coins.
What can your token be used for? Silkroad can be used for many things and can be bought, sold, and traded among friends.
SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SILKROAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SILKROAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SILKROAD's tokenomics, explore SILKROAD token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.