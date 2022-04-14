Discover key insights into SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SuperMarioPorsche911Inu (SILKROAD) Information

What is the project about?

Silkroad but with more gas and less tax!

What makes your project unique? SILKROAD is a decentralized meme coin powered by its community of likeminded crypto enthuisients, and spear-headed by crypto OG's.

History of your project. Silkroad was born from the culmination of decentralized digital currencies, cyber security, video games, and memes.

What’s next for your project? Silkroad is aiming for 1.2 Billion Marketcap in the long term and to permanently overtake other certain top meme coins.

What can your token be used for? Silkroad can be used for many things and can be bought, sold, and traded among friends.