sUSDai (SUSDAI) Information

USD.AI is a yield-bearing synthetic dollar backed by loans against AI hardware, compute, and DePIN assets. Targeting 15–25% APR, it functions like a high-yield bond index tied to income-generating infrastructure equipment, paired with additional mechanisms that allow arbitrageurs to bring back USDai back to a peg.

USD.AI bridges the gap between amortizing AI hard assets and the financing needed to scale such productive infrastructure. Meanwhile, DePIN projects can achieve >300% growth using debt, driving reinvestment and scalability in their network.