SwapMode (SMD) Information SMD is the Liquidity incentive token on the premier DEX on Mode Network. Catering to everyone from beginners to advanced users, SwapMode stands as the all-encompassing hub for your liquidity needs, offering a multitude of features including V2, V3, ALM, Farming, Real Yield, xToken, Boosted Farming, NFT, Bridge, and more. Official Website: https://swapmode.fi/

SwapMode (SMD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SwapMode (SMD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 920.33K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.05K All-Time High: $ 1.61 All-Time Low: $ 0.00278493 Current Price: $ 0.00331554

SwapMode (SMD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SwapMode (SMD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

