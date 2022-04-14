Swappi (PPI) Information

Swappi is an automated market maker (AMM) based decentralized exchange (DEX) deployed on Conflux Network, allowing Conflux users to have a new venue to swap, stake, and earn yields on their crypto assets. As an AMM-based DEX, Swappi lets users trade, add liquidity, earn fees and LP tokens, stake LP tokens to earn PPI, and stake PPI for additional rewards and farming opportunities.

Swappi is the very first DEX to launch on eSpace, an EVM-compatible smart contract execution environment build on top of Conflux that allows developers to deploy and execute Ethereum-native dApps and smart contracts within the Conflux ecosystem.