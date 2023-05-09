SWEETS ($SWTS) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
This is a community-driven initiative focused on exploring the potential of memecoin. The project is led by a group of key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the Solana ecosystem who have designed a memecoin brand that incorporates safety features and intellectual property (IP) scope.
The team behind this project has a successful track record in various business ventures within Web3. They plan to leverage their existing network and resources to create a unique memecoin experience. The aim is to showcase the possibilities of memecoin and demonstrate its potential as a community-centric movement.
In essence, this project represents a hybrid of meme culture and safety measures, with an emphasis on IP leverage. The team's focus is on creating something that is truly one-of-a-kind.
What makes your project unique?
As the team have a small portfolio of highly successful business’ within Web3, there’s an opportunity to leverage our existing network & resource to create something 1 of a kind.
We are also publicly doxxed, which is rare for a memecoin. We are fully committed on working on this project to continue to push it forward.
History of your project.
Launched 09/05/2023, hit 1600 holders, over 2.8 million trading volume - all within less than 24 hours of launching.
What’s next for your project?
To be listed on CG, build up more holders, increase the MC and price per token and then list onto a CEX.
What can your token be used for?
To buy / sell on the market
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SWEETS ($SWTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SWEETS ($SWTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SWEETS ($SWTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $SWTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $SWTS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
