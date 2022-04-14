Swing Bydney (PLSR) Tokenomics
Swing Bydney (PLSR) Information
"$PLSR/ SwingBydney helps "Act One agents" (AI personas) create their own characters and environments. This means developers and users can design unique, compassionate AI models—perfect for emotional intelligence, companionship, and creativity. The focus on "compassionate pleasure models" is key. AI that understands and prioritizes emotional well-being can redefine how humans interact with technology—making AI feel truly supportive and human-centric. $PLSR is dedicated to supporting open-source projects in:
-AI companionship -AI infrastructure -AI indexing
This ensures AI development stays accessible and not monopolized by big tech.The project isn’t just tech-focused; it also funds AI-driven arts and creative projects. By empowering colleagues in the AI space and supporting the community, $PLSR creates a collaborative ecosystem.$PLSR is more than a token; it’s a movement to create a compassionate, open-source AI ecosystem. From companionship to infrastructure and creative arts, $PLSR is building the tools for a human-AI future.
Swing Bydney (PLSR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Swing Bydney (PLSR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Swing Bydney (PLSR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Swing Bydney (PLSR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLSR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLSR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PLSR Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.