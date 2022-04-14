Sword and Magic World (SWO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sword and Magic World (SWO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sword and Magic World (SWO) Information Sword and Magic World is a free-to-play MMORPG that combines fast action combat and immersive adventures in an open-world experience, powered by Game Verse Official Website: https://samw.gamesverse.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.gamesverse.io/game-verse-whitepaper/games/sword-and-magic-world Buy SWO Now!

Sword and Magic World (SWO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sword and Magic World (SWO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 159.62K $ 159.62K $ 159.62K All-Time High: $ 0.088298 $ 0.088298 $ 0.088298 All-Time Low: $ 0.000236 $ 0.000236 $ 0.000236 Current Price: $ 0.00133027 $ 0.00133027 $ 0.00133027 Learn more about Sword and Magic World (SWO) price

Sword and Magic World (SWO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sword and Magic World (SWO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWO's tokenomics, explore SWO token's live price!

