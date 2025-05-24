Synnax Stablecoin Price (SYUSD)
The live price of Synnax Stablecoin (SYUSD) today is 0.998237 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SYUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Synnax Stablecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.31M USD
- Synnax Stablecoin price change within the day is -2.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Synnax Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0205280692321116.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synnax Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0080669528.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synnax Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0012784421.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synnax Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0080245231599086.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0205280692321116
|-2.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0080669528
|-0.80%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0012784421
|+0.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0080245231599086
|-0.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Synnax Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.01%
-2.01%
-0.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synnax is the first SEI-backed digital dollar on the SEI blockchain, offering users the ability to tokenize assets such as $iSEI and $SEI to issue $syUSD. Our mission is to enhance financial efficiency by empowering users to leverage their yield-bearing tokens to mint and borrow synthetic dollars. This process unlocks previously inaccessible capital, enabling users to take out dollar-pegged loans and use $syUSD across a variety of applications within the ecosystem. By integrating this innovative solution, we aim to provide greater flexibility and financial opportunities for users while strengthening the overall DeFi infrastructure on SEI.
