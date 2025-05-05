SYNO Finance Price (SYNO)
The live price of SYNO Finance (SYNO) today is 0.00100517 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 192.14K USD. SYNO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SYNO Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SYNO Finance price change within the day is -2.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 191.15M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SYNO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SYNO price information.
During today, the price change of SYNO Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SYNO Finance to USD was $ +0.0000867965.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SYNO Finance to USD was $ -0.0003007528.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SYNO Finance to USD was $ -0.001261222428549163.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000867965
|+8.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003007528
|-29.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001261222428549163
|-55.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of SYNO Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.86%
-2.50%
+3.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synonym Finance is a cross chain money market built on Wormhole, with SYNO token as the governance token that is also eligible for fee distribution.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SYNO to VND
₫26.45104855
|1 SYNO to AUD
A$0.0015479618
|1 SYNO to GBP
￡0.0007538775
|1 SYNO to EUR
€0.0008845496
|1 SYNO to USD
$0.00100517
|1 SYNO to MYR
RM0.0042920759
|1 SYNO to TRY
₺0.0386889933
|1 SYNO to JPY
¥0.1454380473
|1 SYNO to RUB
₽0.083328593
|1 SYNO to INR
₹0.0849569684
|1 SYNO to IDR
Rp16.4781940848
|1 SYNO to KRW
₩1.4078008952
|1 SYNO to PHP
₱0.055786935
|1 SYNO to EGP
￡E.0.0509520673
|1 SYNO to BRL
R$0.0056792105
|1 SYNO to CAD
C$0.0013871346
|1 SYNO to BDT
৳0.122530223
|1 SYNO to NGN
₦1.6160218607
|1 SYNO to UAH
₴0.041815072
|1 SYNO to VES
Bs0.08845496
|1 SYNO to PKR
Rs0.2833775264
|1 SYNO to KZT
₸0.5205373362
|1 SYNO to THB
฿0.033271127
|1 SYNO to TWD
NT$0.0308687707
|1 SYNO to AED
د.إ0.0036889739
|1 SYNO to CHF
Fr0.0008242394
|1 SYNO to HKD
HK$0.0077900675
|1 SYNO to MAD
.د.م0.0093078742
|1 SYNO to MXN
$0.019701332