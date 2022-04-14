Discover key insights into SYNTHR (SYNTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SYNTHR (SYNTH) Information

Advanced cross-chain infrastructure - Built on Axelar and LayerZero

SYNTHR's advanced cross-chain infrastructure powers a secure zero-slippage execution environment, allowing cross-chain transactions to function at their theoretical limits. It consists of a combination of pull and push oracles, a zero-slippage omnichain liquidity layer, and multiple independent consensus layers, giving you access to an innovative cross-chain liquidity solution.

