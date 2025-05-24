TAGGER Price (TAG)
The live price of TAGGER (TAG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.10M USD. TAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TAGGER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TAGGER price change within the day is +11.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 115.38B USD
Get real-time price updates of the TAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TAG price information.
During today, the price change of TAGGER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TAGGER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TAGGER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TAGGER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+67.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+196.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TAGGER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+11.57%
+5.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A Decentralized Full-Stack AI Data Solution powered by a Comprehensive Data Authentication and Authorization System Tagger is a full-stack AI data solutions platform, establishing a cross-border data authentication protocol, creating a permissionless hub for data collection, labeling, management, and trading. The logic starts from utilizing Web 3's crowdsourcing advantages for data labeling and collection. Subsequently, we leverage the core essence of blockchain technology to form a permissionless data authentication and trading system, solving the prevalent problems of data silos, data authentication chaos, and lack of professional annotators in the current data landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
