Taler (TLR) Tokenomics

Taler (TLR) Information "February 10 took place on the cryptocurrency fork Taler. https://talercrypto.com/#modal

● PoW/PoS algorithm - Lyra2z ● Issue - 23,333,333 coins ● Unit time - 1 minute ● Remuneration - 7 TLR coins ● Mining Hardware - CPU, GPU, PoS ● Difficulty adjustment - every block ● Atomic swaps ● Segwit & Lightning ● Replay protection ● Unique address format Bech32

Official Website: http://talercrypto.com

Taler (TLR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 13.90K
Total Supply: $ 19.35M
Circulating Supply: $ 19.35M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.91K
All-Time High: $ 0.119703
All-Time Low: $ 0.00018641
Current Price: $ 0.0007187

Taler (TLR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Taler (TLR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of TLR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TLR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

