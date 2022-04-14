Tamadoge (TAMA) Information

Tamadoge (TAMA) is the gateway token of the Tamaverse - where you'll be able to mint, breed and battle your own Tamadoge pet in the metaverse.

Tamadoge will give everyone the ability to mint the doges they want to, and will allow users to breed, train and battle their Tamadoge NFTs to top the leaderboard every single month. Over time the Play-to-Earn opportunities will be expanding to include augmented reality experiences, allowing your NFT to play with its friends in the Tamaverse.

Tamadoge isn’t just the future of the Doge ecosystem, it’s the future of Play-to-Earn.