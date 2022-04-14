Tamadoge (TAMA) Tokenomics
Tamadoge (TAMA) Information
Tamadoge (TAMA) is the gateway token of the Tamaverse - where you'll be able to mint, breed and battle your own Tamadoge pet in the metaverse.
Tamadoge will give everyone the ability to mint the doges they want to, and will allow users to breed, train and battle their Tamadoge NFTs to top the leaderboard every single month. Over time the Play-to-Earn opportunities will be expanding to include augmented reality experiences, allowing your NFT to play with its friends in the Tamaverse.
Tamadoge isn’t just the future of the Doge ecosystem, it’s the future of Play-to-Earn.
Tamadoge (TAMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tamadoge (TAMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Tamadoge (TAMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tamadoge (TAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TAMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TAMA's tokenomics, explore TAMA token's live price!
TAMA Price Prediction
Want to know where TAMA might be heading? Our TAMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.