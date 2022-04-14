TangoSwap (TANGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TangoSwap (TANGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TangoSwap (TANGO) Information TangoSwap.Cash is the first Dex on SmartBCH created by a non-anonymous team, and the second larger Dex on SmartBCH. At SushiSwap Fork, we are working hard to add as many tools as possible to our Dex. We are a well-known team that has worked in the BCH community for many years. Official Website: https://tangoswap.cash/ Buy TANGO Now!

TangoSwap (TANGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TangoSwap (TANGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 26.59M $ 26.59M $ 26.59M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.02K $ 2.02K $ 2.02K All-Time High: $ 0.100524 $ 0.100524 $ 0.100524 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about TangoSwap (TANGO) price

TangoSwap (TANGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TangoSwap (TANGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TANGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TANGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TANGO's tokenomics, explore TANGO token's live price!

