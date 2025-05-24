Tanuki Coin Price (TANUKI)
The live price of Tanuki Coin (TANUKI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TANUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tanuki Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tanuki Coin price change within the day is -6.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Tanuki Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tanuki Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tanuki Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tanuki Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tanuki Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.43%
+3.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tanuki is a Memecoin built in and for the Solana's ecosystem. Tanuki is a meme coin inspired by the legendary Japanese Tanuki, a mythical creature known for its magical powers and ability to bring luck and prosperity. We look at the tanuki for guidance at the beginning, as being a cute dog token with a unique animal is great, Tanuki is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth, with zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Tanuki is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let Tanuki show you the way.
