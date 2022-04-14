TaoPad (TPAD) Information

Taopad is a cryptocurrency protocol designed to synergize with the BitTensor network's native token, $TAO. It introduces a novel rewards mechanism, leveraging a collection of miners and validator nodes to reward its holders with $wTAO (Wrapped TAO) tokens.

Taopad allows users to enjoy the benefits of mined $TAO without having to invest effort in the cumbersome task of procuring and managing BitTensor network mining and validator equipment

TAOPAD is intricately linked with $TAO and the BitTensor network.

As a gateway into the Bittensor network from Ethereum, TaoPad enables holders of $TPAD, its token, to gain exposure to value on the Bittensor network by acting as a catalyst facilitating competitive mining and validation activities on the the Bittensor network and distributing rewards gained to holders of $TPAD.