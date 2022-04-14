TapDaDoge (RUN) Tokenomics
TapDaDoge is an interactive tap-to-earn game hosted on Telegram, inspired by the popular Chrome Dino game, known for its massive player base of 270 million monthly users. Built on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain technology, TapDaDoge offers players an entertaining and rewarding gaming experience infused with meme-inspired elements.
Setting itself apart as the pioneering BSC initiative, TapDaDoge is dedicated to promoting sustainability through innovative in-game tax and deflationary models. These features are seamlessly integrated to enhance user experience by emphasizing simplicity and efficiency, ultimately minimizing time commitments for players.
TapDaDoge’s main attraction is our diverse cast of NFT characters. They are not simply static images on a screen. The players controls them to jump over obstacles in the game, and, as they get better, their earning potential also increases.
The game is a simple exercise of hand-eye coordination, making it more approachable and eliminating the frustrations of learning a new game. Furthermore, our team is constantly at work to bring new features to the game (e.g. cosmetic items, environments, boosters.), ensuring TapDaDoge’s quality and longevity.
Understanding the tokenomics of TapDaDoge (RUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.