Tapify (TAP (BITCOIN)) Information Tapify is an innovative Layer 1 protocol built directly on the Bitcoin network, designed to extend Bitcoin’s utility beyond traditional transactions. By introducing features like Promises (smart contract-like functionality), multisend capabilities, decentralized finance (DeFi/OrdFi), and native token swaps without the need for bridges, Tapify empowers developers to build advanced applications directly on Bitcoin. Tapify leverages Bitcoin’s security and scalability, making it a reliable and efficient platform for tokenization, decentralized governance, and more. As a key player in the evolution of Bitcoin's ecosystem, Tapify aims to revolutionize the way blockchain applications are developed, bringing flexibility, programmability, and innovation to Bitcoin's core infrastructure. Official Website: https://tapify.net Whitepaper: https://github.com/TracSystems/tapify-specs/ Buy TAP (BITCOIN) Now!

Tapify (TAP (BITCOIN)) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tapify (TAP (BITCOIN)), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.64M $ 7.64M $ 7.64M All-Time High: $ 6.59 $ 6.59 $ 6.59 All-Time Low: $ 0.312756 $ 0.312756 $ 0.312756 Current Price: $ 0.363575 $ 0.363575 $ 0.363575 Learn more about Tapify (TAP (BITCOIN)) price

Tapify (TAP (BITCOIN)) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tapify (TAP (BITCOIN)) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAP (BITCOIN) tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAP (BITCOIN) tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAP (BITCOIN)'s tokenomics, explore TAP (BITCOIN) token's live price!

