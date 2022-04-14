TeddyOnHeels (TOH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TeddyOnHeels (TOH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TeddyOnHeels (TOH) Information $TOH, or Teddy On Heels, is an innovative meme token designed to combine the fun and community-driven aspects of meme culture with the potential for financial growth. The project aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where users can engage, trade, and enjoy various activities centered around the $TOH token. With a focus on building a strong community, $TOH leverages social media and interactive platforms to foster engagement and promote the token. The project also emphasizes transparency and user empowerment, ensuring that holders have a voice in its development and future direction. Join the $TOH movement and be part of a playful yet promising cryptocurrency adventure! Official Website: https://teddyonheels.com/ Whitepaper: https://teddyonheels.com/ Buy TOH Now!

TeddyOnHeels (TOH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TeddyOnHeels (TOH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 98.53K $ 98.53K $ 98.53K Total Supply: $ 934.98M $ 934.98M $ 934.98M Circulating Supply: $ 934.98M $ 934.98M $ 934.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 98.53K $ 98.53K $ 98.53K All-Time High: $ 0.0014656 $ 0.0014656 $ 0.0014656 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010538 $ 0.00010538 $ 0.00010538 Learn more about TeddyOnHeels (TOH) price

TeddyOnHeels (TOH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TeddyOnHeels (TOH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOH's tokenomics, explore TOH token's live price!

